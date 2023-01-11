IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

PARA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

