Cwm LLC Sells 373 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $123.56.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.