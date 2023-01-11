Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,279 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Camtek worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

