Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

GMS Price Performance

Insider Transactions at GMS

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

