Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,446 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

