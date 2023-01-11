Cwm LLC Sells 593 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Brady worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

