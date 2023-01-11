Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,884 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,329,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Activity

SSR Mining Price Performance

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

