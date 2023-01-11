Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 299,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

