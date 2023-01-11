Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.15 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

