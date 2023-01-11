Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of BMO stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

