Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 177,677 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.92% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $460.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

