Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $299.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.