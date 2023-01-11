Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.59% of Forestar Group worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 117,723 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.