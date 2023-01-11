Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 77,645 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 77,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.61% of FARO Technologies worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

