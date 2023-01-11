Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 120,010 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,010 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Funko worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 469.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 171,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $577.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

