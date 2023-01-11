Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

