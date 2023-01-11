Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.55% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,463,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 212.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 740,315 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing small molecule drugs that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

