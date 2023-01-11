Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,409 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

