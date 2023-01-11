Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 35,126 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

