Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.18 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

