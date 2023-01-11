Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Frontdoor worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 1,761,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $12,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 328,893 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

