Comerica Bank Has $8.41 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

