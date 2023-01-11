Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,032,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,491,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $756.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

