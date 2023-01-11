Comerica Bank Has $8.11 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. BOKF NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.0 %

RSG opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.