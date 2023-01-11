Comerica Bank Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of EQT worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

