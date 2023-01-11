Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $297.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $376.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.02.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

