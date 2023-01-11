InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 6.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 24,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,260,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.19.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

