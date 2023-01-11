NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 10.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $96.02 and last traded at $97.18. Approximately 10,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,168,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

Specifically, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,397 shares of company stock worth $24,566,350. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 38.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile



NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

