Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.71. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

