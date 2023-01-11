Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 7%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 1,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 673,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WDH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of -1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.