Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 8.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 38,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,290,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHS shares. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.