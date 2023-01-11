Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 6.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 6,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,689,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $795.71 million, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $4,362,023. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

