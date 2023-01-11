Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 4.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.12. 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 736,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

