Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 4.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.12. 1,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 736,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
Featured Stories
