Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.28. 55,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,948,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

