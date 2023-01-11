4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 5.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,110.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

