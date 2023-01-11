NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 104,575 shares.The stock last traded at $133.57 and had previously closed at $131.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

