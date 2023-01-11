Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.20 to $25.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 332,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,332,905 shares.The stock last traded at $27.30 and had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Price Performance

About Bilibili

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

