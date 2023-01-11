Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 11.5% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 167,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,055,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Articles

