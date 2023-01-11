3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,451.50

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,451.50 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,450.50 ($17.67), with a volume of 493230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,399 ($17.04).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($22.66) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.96).
The company has a market capitalization of £14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 378.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
