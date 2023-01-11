DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $110.65. 29,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,828,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

