PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 1,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $765,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.