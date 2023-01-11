EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Down 3.9%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 18,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,656,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

