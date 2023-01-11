Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 1,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 573,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

