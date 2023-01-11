Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 3.6%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 12,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,741,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $36,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

