Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
