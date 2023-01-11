Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALAGet Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Yalla Group by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

