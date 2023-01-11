Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Yalla Group by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

