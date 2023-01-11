Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.81

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $508,058. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

