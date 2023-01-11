Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.26

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 16150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,076 shares of company stock worth $5,632,882 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

