Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.59. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $589.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth $7,791,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.