Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.03

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.