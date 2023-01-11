TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.91. TDCX shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1,649 shares.
TDCX Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
