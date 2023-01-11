TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.91. TDCX shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

